NZR tight-lipped on potential financial loss with revised Rugby Championship draw

New Zealand Rugby say they won't comment on whether they took a financial hit in the revised Rugby Championship draw.

Richie Mo'unga on his way to the try line. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Eden Park August 17, 2019. Source: Photosport

Last night SANZAAR announced the controversial December 12 Test between the All Blacks and Wallabies would be moved to October 31.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson says he's happy with the revised terms SANZAAR's partners have agreed to.

"It's obviously a commercially sensitive arrangement but we are really comfortable with it, it's a good compromise all round," he said.

"We are dealing with extraordinary times, with a huge amount of pressure and uncertainty... this is just part of the environment we are working through."

Robinson says the agreement proves the SANZAAR alliance remains in tact.

"There's been ongoing discussions since the end of last week. They've been really constructive, all the parties have come to the table looking for a resolution and were pleased to have got there," he said.

"Delighted for our team and management and families for them to be in a position to be home for Christmas."

New Zealand Rugby didn't hesitate to show their disappointment at the original draw when it was released.

NZR maintain they never agreed to the initial schedule, which would have meant the team had to undergo quarantine over Christmas on their return to New Zealand from Australia.

Source: 1 NEWS

Robinson says a range of options were on the table should they have been unable to persuade SANZAAR to change the Test dates.

However he denies a player boycott was ever an option.

"Ultimately we were committed to finding a schedule and the people in it."

"Covid has thrown up situations where we are constantly running scenarios, possibilities in a wide range of decisions we are making."

"It's nice to put a lot of this behind us and really focus on some fantastic tests coming."