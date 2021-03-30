TODAY |

NZR confident game-changing deal will be secured despite players' concerns

Source:  1 NEWS

It's a game-changer for New Zealand Rugby, but the governing body still faces a major hurdle in getting the nearly half-billion dollar offer by an American private investment firm over the line.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A private investor is looking to put nearly half a billion dollars into the game here. Source: 1 NEWS

NZR's board has discussed the latest issues with the Silver Lake deal, including the professional players stance on the offer at yesterday’s monthly meeting before CEO Mark Robinson approached media today.

Robinson delivered a clear message to rugby across all levels, unions, clubs - all involved in the game from professional to grassroots.

“Please, ask the questions you need to ask,” he said.

“Let's have good, open, honest discussions around this, but let’s not lose sight that the game needs to change.”

1 NEWS understands the provincial unions have pretty much agreed to it, with a firm proposal set to be presented at the annual general meeting in four weeks.

Before then, though, there’s still one sticking point — the players.

The New Zealand Rugby Players Association has threatened to block the deal, saying New Zealand rugby's Māori and Pasifika culture is "not for sale", and it is worried a deal could ruin the sport's relationship with fans.

The stance came from a letter written earlier this year which was signed by David Kirk, the 1987 All Blacks World Cup-winning captainand NZ players association chief executive Rob Nichol and All Blacks captain Sam Cane, Sam Whitelock, Aaron Smith, Dane Coles and Black Ferns Sarah Hirini and Selica Winiata.

Robinson told media today he has spoken to the players involved since the letter was written.

"I've had the opportunity to speak with some senior All Blacks and I think they remain open-minded to what is being proposed at this stage.”

The Players' Association has made comment confirming mediation starts with the union tomorrow, where they say they're committed to finding solutions. They’re also confident the process will work, after using mediation in the past.

The players' long-term collective agreement is also up for renewal and is being negotiated at the same time.

Rugby
All Blacks
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'She has no idea it was David Tua' - Kiwi boxing great stops to help change car tyre
2
NZR introducing three new laws focusing on safety to be tested in school-grade rugby
3
White Ferns keep T20 series against Aussies alive with last-ball heroics
4
Well-known sportsman charged with importing meth makes another bid to keep his name secret
5
Christ's College's Maadi Cup win an extra-special milestone for Christchurch family with heavy history
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
05:12

Fair Go: 'If it's too good to be true, it probably is' - Gisborne woman's steep return cost for sandals from online shop

Container ship stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal 'partially refloated' but still stuck

Spain to experiment with nationwide four-day work week pilot project

Liam Squire sidelined for rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa with ongoing knee injury