TODAY |

NZR boss slams reports suggesting investors want more All Blacks games as 'frankly ridiculous'

Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson has labelled reports investors looking to buy shares into the governing body want the All Blacks to play more games each year as "ridiculous".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mark Robinson said the focus will be on getting more out of their existing content - not adding to workloads. Source: 1 NEWS

Robinson didn't hesitate to quash the rumours when it came up at a press conference this afternoon after the NZR received unanimous support from the provincial unions to proceed with the proposed Silver Lake deal.

"We've never said there will be more games for the All Blacks and that's something we've been clear with but I've heard the speculation in the media," Robinson said.

"Private equity investors, from what we're hearing, coming into the game, be it CBC or Silver Lake, do not want to have more and more rugby. That's simply a fallacy to suggest that's what their focus is on and we've never supported that thesis either."

Robinson said the suggestion goes against their focus on player welfare regardless.

"To suggest it's going to be more and more rugby and a travelling circus is just, frankly, ridiculous."

Robinson added the focus instead is on using what is already present in better ways.

"[It's about] how do we create more premium content, stronger narratives around competitions which drive more revenue with the same or potentially less rugby," he said.

"That's where we'd like to get to with the game."

Rugby
All Blacks
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
NZ Rugby chairman takes parting shot at Players' Association over opposition to Silver Lake deal
2
Joseph Parker sheds light on split with Kevin Barry ahead of Derek Chisora fight
3
Provincial unions vote in favour of selling stake in NZ Rugby's commercial rights to Silver Lake
4
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
5
NZ Rugby positive agreement with NZRPA can be reached over Silver Lake deal
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Full video: NZ Rugby's provincial unions vote to sell stake of commercial rights to giant US equity firm

Controversial Auckland bar owner fined $15k for breaching name suppression in Grace Millane case
00:29

Provincial unions vote in favour of selling stake in NZ Rugby's commercial rights to Silver Lake
05:55

Kiwis unwittingly spending $34 per week on goods linked to modern slavery, humanitrian group finds