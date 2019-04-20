TODAY |

NZR boss says no name change coming for Crusaders in 2020 - but plans in place to address issue in the future

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
Religion
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism

New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey has confirmed this morning the Crusaders won't change their name for next season, giving apparel sponsor Adidas as one of the key reasons.

A name change for the Canterbury Super Rugby franchise has been discussed since the Christchurch terror attack in March, but Impey told Radio Sport today a potential change won't be seen in 2020.

"The reality is that Adidas have got to make jerseys, there's merchandising and that sort of stuff," Impey told Radio Sport. "You can't just change the name of a professional team when there are existing contracts.

"So definitely not. There's no intention and never has been any intention that the Crusaders name would change in 2020."

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll was conducted as the rugby franchise considers a change in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attacks. Source: 1 NEWS

    Impey added there have been steps taken to address the issue though with a longer time frame.

    "The process regarding the Crusaders name is setup, there's a sub-committee of the New Zealand board working with the Crusaders board, to see which of the two options will be chosen - either a rebranded Crusaders name or a new name. There's a process underway to do that, we don't need to rush it.

    "But they will be the Crusaders in 2020."

    The Crusaders' name and brand has been a hot topic since the March attack with critics saying it's in poor taste being a reference to the Christian armies who fought and killed Muslims early in the last millennium.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Whena Owen discovers what the medieval religious wars were really all about. Source: Q+A
      More From
      Rugby
      Crusaders
      Religion
      Christchurch and Canterbury
      Terrorism
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      00:30
      Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
      Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
      2
      Sam and Tom Burgess were dismissed for Souths while Damien Saifiti and Lachlan Fitzgibbon got ten minutes to cool off for Newcastle.
      Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
      3
      Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
      Eden Hazard's $170 million transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid finalised
      4
      Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Karl Lawton are in the driver’s seat.
      Warriors' stars disguise themselves as cabbies to find out what unsuspecting fans really think of the team
      5
      The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll was conducted as the rugby franchise considers a change in the wake of the Christchurch terrorist attacks.
      NZR boss says no name change coming for Crusaders in 2020 - but plans in place to address issue in the future
      MORE FROM
      Rugby
      MORE
      Aaron Smith of the Highlanders in action, during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Bulls, held at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 7 June 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz

      Highlanders clash with Bulls ends in 24-24 draw in Dunedin
      Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates after his try during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand, Saturday 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.photosport.nz

      Super Rugby picks: One last Highlanders hoorah under the roof, key clashes for Blues and Hurricanes on the road
      00:49
      The ski field is the first on the South Island to officially open for the season.

      Mt Hutt ski field officially opens, ending wait for South Island skiers
      Owen Franks of the Crusaders warms up during the Super Rugby match, Crusaders V Sunwolves, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 21st April 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

      Crusaders prop Owen Franks still sidelined with shoulder issue for Rebels clash