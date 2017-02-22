 

NZR bidding to host round of women's Sevens World Series

New Zealand will bid to host a round of the women's sevens world series for the first time.

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens, 03 February, round two of the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series. Photo credit: Michael Lee - Taiwan Mike Photography - KLC fotos for World Rugby

New Zealand's Portia Woodman goes on the attack against France at the HSBC Sydney Sevens

Source: Photosport

Less than a month after star Black Fern Portia Woodman hit out at New Zealand's non-involvement in staging women's tournaments, New Zealand Rugby has confirmed it will tender for Hamilton to become a regular venue.

It wants the city to stage an integrated men's and women's tournament from 2020-23, when World Rugby unveils its next sevens package, chief executive Steve Tew says.

New Zealand staged a men's tournament in Wellington for 18 years.

Interest in the once-popular event waned before a successful switch to Hamilton this month.

Woodman was unhappy New Zealand had no involvement in the six years of the women's series.

Tew said the time was now right to enter but was concerned by the complexity of a concurrent event.

This season, Dubai and Sydney have already staged integrated tournaments. The fifth and final women's round will be the same, in Paris in June.

Tew said logistics would be discussed with World Rugby, which wants an expanded series to reflect growth and interest in the women's game.

"The reality is, the moment you run an integrated tournament, you complicate the logistics considerably," he said.

"If you want to treat the men and women on an equal footing, which we would want to, then sharing the ground and getting the time-tabling of the integrated tournament is complex."

One solution is to extend the tournament from two to three days but that is not favoured by players.

Another is to introduce a second field, with Tew pointing to the possibility of using a warm-up ground adjacent to Waikato Stadium for matches.

"Our strong preference is for a two-day event and that's the feedback we get from our players," Tew said.

"The good thing about Hamilton is it's got enough facilities and got enough space to be flexible."

Meanwhile, Tew confirmed women's rugby in New Zealand will receive a boost in the wake of what will be a "significant" profit from the last financial year.

The profit comes off the back of the once-in-12-years spike from hosting a British and Irish Lions tour.

NZ Rugby is in negotiations with the NZ Rugby Players Association to expand the collective agreement to cover top women's players.

Details of that are expected to be finalised soon, along with an improved women's competition structure.

