NZ suffers horror Sevens season despite being best funded Kiwi team in history

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew has spoken about the underperforming men's Sevens side, telling 1 NEWS that the current setup sees the team receive more funding than ever despite finishing one of the worst seasons in their history.

Having dumped heavyweights Fiji out of the London tournament on an unbeaten day one, New Zealand succumbed to underdogs Scotland in their first match of the second day 24-21, before being humiliated 40-7 at the hands of Australia.

"We've never invested more money in this team then we currently are, this is the best invested-in side we've ever had," Tew said.

"We've clearly got work to do."