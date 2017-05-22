 

NZ suffers horror Sevens season despite being best funded Kiwi team in history

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew has spoken about the underperforming men's Sevens side, telling 1 NEWS that the current setup sees the team receive more funding than ever despite finishing one of the worst seasons in their history.

Steve Tew says "we haven't got it right all season" in a campaign that saw the NZ7s team fail to win a tournament.
Source: 1 NEWS

Having dumped heavyweights Fiji out of the London tournament on an unbeaten day one, New Zealand succumbed to underdogs Scotland in their first match of the second day 24-21, before being humiliated 40-7 at the hands of Australia.

"We've never invested more money in this team then we currently are, this is the best invested-in side we've ever had," Tew said.

"We've clearly got work to do." 

New Zealand Men's Sevens will now be looking to start afresh, with new coach Clark Laidlaw starting his role in June.

With NZ on the brink of a semi-final spot at Twickenham, an assistant ref noticed something wasn’t quite right with the number of Kiwi players on the field.
Source: SKY

