NZ sticks up for Blues haka after UK writer slams 'throat slitting gesture' in wake of London terror attack

The New Zealand public has voted in large numbers to support the Blues' intense haka before playing the Lions in Auckland last night, after a UK writer had slammed it as being insensitive for using a 'throat slitting' gesture so soon after the London terror attack.

Blues perform He Toa Takitini (The Strength of Many) haka in memory of fallen players, Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.
The Telegraph's James Corrigan said throat-slitting gestures were highly inappropriate in the context of London, where eight people lost their lives in Sunday's attack.

"Surely someone in the Blues set-up should have spotted the tasteless juxtaposition," Mr Corrigan wrote in the Telegraph.

But a majority of users posting on 1 NEWS Facebook page disagreed with Mr Corrigan's statement, with many people feeling he simply doesn't understand Maori culture, and the meaning behind the gesture.

"The meaning of it is clear - anyone can understand that this is a tribute and a cultural honour and wouldn't think much more of it. It's not like it's an action specialised to the attack. Anyone with a problem will surely be fine with it once having it explained to them," Cathryn Lucy posted.

"We don't understand you, so we shall berate you, that's the way of the world these days," Jeremy Brooking said.

Jacqui Rob said "the gesture indicates the drawing of "hauroa", the breath of life into the heart and lungs according to the creator of this haka."

Not everyone agreed, however.

"I'm a kiwi and I love the haka!! But I'm not keen on the whole throat cutting action," said Clair Sinclair.

Before the clash between the Blues and Lions at Eden Park last night, players and fans paid tribute to the victims and families of the Manchester bomb and London knife attacks with a brief moment of silence.

The Blues then performed the new haka before kick-off, which was dedicated to late former players Jonah Lomu and Kurtis Haiu.

The Blues handed the Lions their first loss on their tour of New Zealand, winning 22-16.

They now travel to Christchurch where they hope to bounce back against the Crusaders on Saturday night.

Lions Tour of NZ

Blues

