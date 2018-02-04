 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


NZ Sevens young-gun Vilimoni Koroi sets up Scott Curry for match winner against England

share

Source:

NZN

A late try to captain Scott Curry has helped the All Blacks Sevens to a 19-12 win over England and a Hamilton Sevens semi-final berth.

New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.
Source: SKY

With scores locked at 12-12 and English player Phil Burgess sent to the bin, Curry broke through the middle to score the pivotal try with a minute remaining.

England, benefiting from the Kiwis' out-on-the-full kick-off, then had a last chance to score but were hauled into touch by Tim Mikkelson.

Veteran star Mikkelson was omnipresent, scoring the side's opening try and making several key turnovers and tackles.

It was the 31-year-old's 200th Sevens try.

Star playmaker Vilimoni Koroi jinked through to score New Zealand's second try, while both of England's efforts were secured by Ruaridh McConnochie.

New Zealand will now go on to face Fiji in Sunday afternoon's semi-finals after the Olympic gold-medallists' last-second 12-10 win over Samoa.

A late Kalione Nasoko try guided a rusty Fijian outfit to victory, benefiting from a counter-ruck to fly down the right edge and dot down.

Sevuloni Mocenacagi had put Fiji in front early until Gordon Langkilde and Tom Iosefo efforts in quick succession put Samoa in the driver's seat.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:15
1
New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - NZ beat England to book semi-final against Fiji

00:15
2
New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.

NZ Sevens young-gun Vilimoni Koroi sets up Scott Curry for match winner against England

00:31
3
The Black Caps' all-rounder was top scorer for NZ in their seven-wicket loss last night.

'He's a force' - Ross Taylor sings praises of Colin de Grandhomme after Australia defeat

00:15
4
Johnny Sexton's incredible effort snatched a 15-13 win in Saint-Denis.

Last minute drop-goal sees Ireland steal Six Nations win over France

00:41
5
Joe Schmidt was jubilant after the 83rd minute drop goal sealed victory against France.

Ireland's Kiwi coach praises 'inspirational' Johnny Sexton after Six Nations nailbiter

00:15
New Zealand will face Fiji in the semis after the 19-12 quarter-final win.

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - NZ beat England to book semi-final against Fiji

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the second day of the Hamilton Sevens, from Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


02:11
State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 