NZ Sevens young-gun Vilimoni Koroi sets up Scott Curry for match winner against England

A late try to captain Scott Curry has helped the All Blacks Sevens to a 19-12 win over England and a Hamilton Sevens semi-final berth.

With scores locked at 12-12 and English player Phil Burgess sent to the bin, Curry broke through the middle to score the pivotal try with a minute remaining.

England, benefiting from the Kiwis' out-on-the-full kick-off, then had a last chance to score but were hauled into touch by Tim Mikkelson.

Veteran star Mikkelson was omnipresent, scoring the side's opening try and making several key turnovers and tackles.

It was the 31-year-old's 200th Sevens try.

Star playmaker Vilimoni Koroi jinked through to score New Zealand's second try, while both of England's efforts were secured by Ruaridh McConnochie.

New Zealand will now go on to face Fiji in Sunday afternoon's semi-finals after the Olympic gold-medallists' last-second 12-10 win over Samoa.

A late Kalione Nasoko try guided a rusty Fijian outfit to victory, benefiting from a counter-ruck to fly down the right edge and dot down.