NZ Sevens star ignites long range counter attack try as BOP crush Stags

Bay of Plenty has thrashed Southland 57-0 at Rotorua International Stadium tonight in the Mitre 10 Cup clash.

The Steamers went into the break with a comfortable lead of 24-0 over the visitors.

Southland were left with only 14 men after the Stags' loose forward Elliot Dixon picked up his second yellow card of the match for a dangerous tackle on Richard Judd in the 45th minute.

The try of the match came in the first spell when Bay of Plenty's winger Joe Webber opted to run it from inside his own 22 metre line.

He stepped and burned two Southland defenders before linking up with his flanker Hugh Blake who crashed over to score in the 15th minute.

Southland had no answer for the Steamers' attack with the home team running in five more tries in the second half.