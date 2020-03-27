TODAY |

NZ Rugby's second-tier Heartland Championship axed for 2020

Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby’s Heartland Championship has been cancelled for the 2020 season, 1 NEWS understands.

Losses have already been projected to reach the tens of millions with the lack of rugby threatening to destroy NZ rugby’s cash reserves. Source: 1 NEWS

The 12 Heartland provinces - effectively New Zealand's second tier of provincial teams - sought the move to ease pressure on NZR, who are struggling in the wake of Super Rugby's postponement due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the first time since 1946 that a New Zealand domestic season will not feature every province.

The last time a provincial rugby season was called off was 1916.

The blow to the grassroots game comes as New Zealand Rugby faces a growing rift between the private licensees of the Super Rugby clubs and its top flight Mitre 10 Cup provinces.

Mid Canterbury after winning the Heartland Championship Meads Cup Final Source: Photosport

On Friday, 1 NEWS reported NZR is facing a $130 million loss in budgeted revenues.

MORE

