NZ Rugby's 'Say My Name' video branded as 'rip off' by Polynesian group

New Zealand Rugby's 'Say My Name' campaign is being accused of plagiarism, having been branded a "rip off" by a firm promoting Polynesian culture.

The video, which featured several New Zealand based rugby stars including the likes of Waisake Naholo, Richie Mo'unga and Wes Goosen, encouraged fans to attempt the correct pronunciation of player's names.

However, in a tweet yesterday afternoon, Polynesian group the Coconet reacted angrily to the campaign, accusing New Zealand Rugby of plagiarism.

"Disappointed that the well resourced @SuperRugbyNZ has decided to rip it off and copy everything from the name to the gfx and sound effects", The Coconet said.