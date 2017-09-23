NZ Rugby's golden boy Asafo Aumua shown yellow for savage no arms tackle

Rising star Asafo Aumua had a moment to forget, shown a yellow card for a no-arms tackle in Wellington's 34-10 win over Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup in Hamilton this afternoon.

Midway through the first half, Aumua attempted a tackle on Waikato's Iliesa Ratuva, getting his timing terribly wrong, sending the winger to the turf.

The referee wasted no time in sending the incident to the TMO, who quickly deemed the tackle worthy of a yellow card.