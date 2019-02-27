TODAY |

NZ Rugby supports North Harbour's decision to axe junior rep teams, hints other provinces could follow suit

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Auckland

New Zealand Rugby has come out in support of a province's radical decision to cut some of their junior representative teams and believes other regions should look at making the same call as well.

North Harbour Rugby made the decision last week to scrap age-grade representative competitions for under 14s and now the national body is creating an age-grade rugby guide for other provinces to follow.

NZ Rugby's Head of Participation and Development Steve Lancaster told TVNZ1's Breakfast it's about the kids.

"We believe that rugby is a late specialisation sport," Lancaster said.

"It's important for kids to play as many sports as possible for as long as possible and to have enjoyable experiences in doing that so this decision helps enable kids to do that."

Lancaster said representative competition at such a young age can damage both selected and yet-to-be discovered talent from staying in the game.

"There's a growing amount of evidence that shows that kids that enter representative programmes at an earlier are more likely to exit at an earlier age," he said.

"Kids develop at different rates - we don't want to see kids sent a signal that they don't have potential at an age where it's too early to know."

Lancaster added it's "possible" North Harbour's decision could be followed up in other provinces.

"We've made our position clear that we don't see a lot of value in under 14 representative rugby or below in terms of developing future elite talent... in fact it can have the opposite effect.

"We also think it's important that we're fostering participation and that comes from good experiences - kids want to play with their mates and have a good time so lets let them do that."

NZR's Head of Participation and Development Steve Lancaster says the move will help keep kids in rugby longer. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out
2
Wagner finished with 5-47 with the ball as Bangladesh were bowled all out for 234 runs in Hamilton.
Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test
3
The first NZ para-climber to go to world champs last year, she has recently had a below-the-knee amputation.
Kiwi para-climber Rachel Maia undergoes life changing amputation, keen to still compete
4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
5
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:22
Tiraroa Tyson Hetaraka weighed 145kgs before his school replaced drinks with sugar for water.

Auckland high school student loses over 40kgs after school bans fizzy drinks
00:22
Big Ben Pies posted a tribute to the fallen pastries on Facebook.

Watch: Accident leaves 4000 pies strewn across South Auckland road
00:38
Beaver reckoned he'd catch Damian McKenzie "in the last 60", after his gas was questioned by 1 NEWS' Stephen Stuart.

'Go check the numbers' - jovial Stephen Donald doesn't take reporter's dig at his speed lightly

Excessive duplication has led to the proposal, Chris Hipkins says, not a lack of hard work.

$20m for leaky building repairs at Auckland high school