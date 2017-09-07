NZ Rugby set up 'complaints management service' to deal with inappropriate conduct

 

New Zealand Rugby has set up a complaints management service to provide people to raise concerns about inappropriate conduct in the sport.

NZRU CEO Steve Tew speaks to media during an announcement that Steve Hansen will be All Blacks head coach till the 2019 rugby world cup at the NZRU HQ in Wellington on Monday the 25th of July 2016. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

NZR chief executive Steve Tew.

Source: Photosport

Establishing the independent online and 0800 phone service was one of the recommendations from last year's respect and responsibility review, to ensure complaints are resolved in a timely and fair manner.

The review followed a series of off-field incidents, such as the Chiefs' stripper scandal and Aaron Smith's airport tryst, which attracted negative headlines in 2016.

NZR chief executive Steve Tew says the service is part of a commitment to create a rugby environment that is respectful and inspires people.

Tew said the service would strive to ensure all complaints were heard, documented and investigated confidentially.

"People can feel reassured that their concerns will be acted upon with good intent," he said.

Experienced employment lawyer Steph Dyhrberg has been appointed as an independent manager of the complaints process.

Ms Dyhrberg welcomed the chance to lead change within rugby.

"My primary role is to provide an independent service that can identify the nature of any complaint and ensure good process is used to resolve issues as fairly and effectively as possible," she said.

