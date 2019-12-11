TODAY |

NZ Rugby review finds opportunities to grow revenue between $20 and $30 million a year

Source:  1 NEWS

A review into New Zealand Rugby has found that there are opportunities to grow revenue between $20 and $30 million a year.

Mark Robinson. Source: 1 NEWS

The potential savings sit at about six to 10 per cent of the total operational cost of rugby annually, which is over $300 million, NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said today.

There are five potential areas in the review that outline how these additional funds can be accessed including the high-performance pathway, expenditure optimisation, resourcing across rugby, domestic competitions, and revenue growth opportunities.

“There are no recommendations at the moment at all, they are purely general themes,” Robinson said.

“We will share a wide range of information around high performance pathways and the competitions which feed into this area and then suit down and have some honest conversation about all the opportunities that sit there.”

“No decisions have been made. This next phase is about consultation and for rugby to determine which path we think is best for the game’s future.”

Robinson maintained the game was facing “head winds” from a position of strength.

