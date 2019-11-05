TODAY |

NZ Rugby reveals who will select the new All Blacks coach

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks

New Zealand Rugby has begun the process of finding the next All Blacks coach, with an appointment expected prior to Christmas.

Shortlisting, interviews and negotiations will be conducted through November and early December, NZR Chairman Brent Impey said.

NZ Rugby said in a statement that it had already invited a small group of coaches familiar with New Zealand’s professional rugby environment to apply for the role.

Those to have already expressed an interest in public are current assistant coach Ian Foster, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. 

Former Chiefs coach and current Glasgow coach Dave Rennie revealed he had been approached by New Zealand Rugby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

‘I’m not going to get into that’ the outgoing captain said when asked about Foster and Robertson’s merits. Source: 1 NEWS

The appointment panel includes Impey, former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, incoming chief executive Mark Robinson, high performance boss Mike Anthony, and former Silver Ferns Coach and High Performance Sport New Zealand director, Waimarama Taumaunu.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With Steve Hansen stepping down, there are a few names in the hat to replace him. Source: 1 NEWS

“This is a hugely exciting time for New Zealand Rugby, we know that the All Blacks and New Zealand have been served well by exceptional coaches, so we are well aware of the importance of the task ahead,” Impey said.

“We believe we have an excellent group of people on the panel, balancing the experience of winning high-performance teams and leadership with external perspective and experience.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Crusaders coach said he's done all he can - now all that's left is December's interview. Source: 1 NEWS

"This is an official employment process, and therefore it’s confidential."

Contenders: Scott Robertson (l-r), Ian Foster Dave Rennie, and Jamie Joseph. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
2
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
3
'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
4
All Blacks treated to haka from fans on return to New Zealand after Rugby World Cup
5
Tony Brown turned down offers to join Foster, Robertson in race to be All Blacks coach
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:54

'That's the environment we want' – TJ Perenara reiterates support for first gay All Black
01:01

Kieran Read looks forward to next chapter after saying goodbye to All Blacks
00:29

'You can be emotional and can be vulnerable' – outgoing Steve Hansen on All Blacks’ showing softer side

00:09

Kieran Read swerves question about potential next All Blacks coach like a pro - 'I'm not going to get into that'