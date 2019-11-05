NZ Rugby reveals who will select the new All Blacks coach

New Zealand Rugby has begun the process of finding the next All Blacks coach, with an appointment expected prior to Christmas.

Shortlisting, interviews and negotiations will be conducted through November and early December, NZR Chairman Brent Impey said.

NZ Rugby said in a statement that it had already invited a small group of coaches familiar with New Zealand’s professional rugby environment to apply for the role.

Those to have already expressed an interest in public are current assistant coach Ian Foster, and Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

Former Chiefs coach and current Glasgow coach Dave Rennie revealed he had been approached by New Zealand Rugby.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The appointment panel includes Impey, former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, incoming chief executive Mark Robinson, high performance boss Mike Anthony, and former Silver Ferns Coach and High Performance Sport New Zealand director, Waimarama Taumaunu.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“This is a hugely exciting time for New Zealand Rugby, we know that the All Blacks and New Zealand have been served well by exceptional coaches, so we are well aware of the importance of the task ahead,” Impey said.

“We believe we have an excellent group of people on the panel, balancing the experience of winning high-performance teams and leadership with external perspective and experience.”

Your playlist will load after this ad