NZ Rugby launches weight-restricted competition in bid to address participation drop

New Zealand rugby bosses have introduced a national weight-restricted club competition to stop the haemorrhaging of grass root player numbers from the country's national sport.



It is hoped the addition of the under-85kg open competition will address a concerning drop in participation at club level in recent years.



The physicality of rugby has been touted as one reason for the falling numbers, resulting in the introduction of weight limit grades at all junior levels.



NZ Rugby's desire for lighter adult players to stay with the sport is behind the inaugural National Club Cup, which is open to all clubs and begins in May.



Former All Blacks coach Sir Graham Henry, an ambassador for the competition, said weight-restricted grades can help schoolboy players in their transition to the physicality of club grades.



"The more opportunities we give our players to play and develop their skills, the stronger our rugby system will be," Henry said.



"These 85s players are big supporters of rugby and could be future administrators, referees, coaches and sponsors and their value to rugby can't be understated."

