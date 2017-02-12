 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


NZ rugby greats heartbroken over death of former All Black flanker Sione Lauaki

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Rugby greats have taken to Twitter to express their disbelief and their sympathies over the death of former All Black Sione Lauaki.

Sonny Bill Williams tweeted "it's a sad day today, rest east dox" whereas Piri Weepu's tweet showed a reaction of heartbreak and crying emojis to the news. 

The former All Black flanker and number 8 has died at the age of 35, his family has confirmed.

Sione Lauaki.

Sione Lauaki.

Source: Getty

1 NEWS understands Mr Lauaki suffered kidney problems.

Lauaki made his debut for the Chiefs in 2004 before earning an All Black call-up in 2005. He played 70 Super Rugby matches and was capped 17 times for New Zealand.

Leaving for French Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne in 2010, Lauaki made the move to Bayonne in 2011.

Lauaki made a name as a back-rower alongside the likes of Rodney So'oialo and Jerry Collins.

In 2012, during routine tests, Lauaki was dignosed with significant kidney and cardiovascular problems, leading for him to be released by Bayonne, Newshub has reported

More to come.

Related

Accidents

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Sione Lauaki.

NZ rugby greats heartbroken over death of former All Black flanker Sione Lauaki


00:29
2
The NZ slugger hit a massive home run to guide his team to a 8-6 win over Argentina.

Watch: Black Sox hero Isaac Fletcher smashes huge homerun to cement NZ's final spot

00:21
3
Samoa fought back from 14-0 down to seal a 27-14 win over the Blues at Suncorp Stadium.

Video: Upset of the tournament! The moment Samoa seal Tens win over the Blues

00:30
4
Wales made a horrible mistake not kicking the ball to touch with Elliot Daley sprinting down the left flank to score.

Watch: Ben Te'o sparks England late comeback against Wales to remain unbeaten in Six Nations

00:14
5
The Hurricanes and All Blacks winger missed most of 2016 with a shoulder injury, but scored this effort on his comeback at the Brisbane Tens.

Watch: Nehe's back! Milner-Skudder scores first try after 11-month injury layoff

00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.

00:43
Seventeen whales stranded at Golden Bay overnight and these selfless helpers are doing what they can to save them, but they need help.

LIVE: Hundreds form human chain to stop pod coming in to Golden Bay beach, stranded whales refloated

All 17 of the stranded whales near Farewell Spit have been refloated as the tide flowed in.

01:09
The Farewell Spit rescue efforts wrap up tonight as it's too dangerous for volunteers as the tide rises rapidly.

'You played a part in history' - volunteers at Farewell Spit thanked for role in saving whales

Hundreds of volunteers stood in neck-deep water, forming a human chain this morning to stop whales getting too close to shore.


02:28
Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort today.

Fight continues to save dozens of whales still alive after mass Farewell Spit stranding

Hundreds of volunteers and DOC staff helped with the rescue effort.

00:47
Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.

Watch: Heartbreaking drone footage shows hundreds of stranded whales at Farewell Spit

Aerial footage shows hundreds of volunteers working against the clock to rescue stranded whales.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ