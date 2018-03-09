NZ Rugby general manager Neil Sorenson resigns, set to finish up at the end of March

New Zealand Rugby general manager Neil Sorensen will resign from his position at the end of the month.

New Zealand Rugby general manager Neil Sorenson. Source: Photosport

The 56-year-old Sorensen, who serves as the organisation's head of rugby, has worked at NZR for 17 years and said it was the right time to move on.

"I'm excited about what might be around the corner - I love building, developing and leading teams but for now, I'm looking forward to supporting my teammates over the next few weeks before enjoying Easter as a fan," Sorensen said.

"I feel privileged to have been involved in so many different parts of the game, from Test and tour operations to leading during rugby's transition through to the modern era."