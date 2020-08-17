NZ Rugby explores alternative venues for North v South match because of Auckland's current alert level

With Auckland’s level three lockdown status set to last until at least August 26, New Zealand Rugby has been forced to explore potential contingency plans for the highly anticipated North v South match at Eden Park.

The North v South match is scheduled to take place at Eden Park on August 29. Source: Photosport

The match is scheduled just three days after Auckland’s level three restrictions can be lifted however, New Zealand Rugby is still holding out for the possibility of holding the match at Eden Park.

With the teams set to be announced at midday tomorrow, preparations for the match, scheduled for August 29 have undergone several alterations.

The original itinerary would have seen the squads assemble in Auckland next week however they will now assemble in Wellington.

New Zealand Rugby is also seeking dispensation for any Auckland based players to travel out of the Auckland region and join their respective squads.

Despite the changes, General Manager of Professional rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum says that NZR will decide where the match will place after the Governments review of the Covid-19 levels this week.