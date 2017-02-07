 

NZ Rugby 'devastated' by the death of one of its greatest adversaries, pays tribute to Joost van der Westhuizen

New Zealand Rugby is today mourning the passing of one of the All Blacks most challenging opponents, Springboks legend, Joost van der Westhuizen.

Remember the moment when the legendary Springboks half-back helped break New Zealand hearts and brought a divided South Africa together.
Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew said news of Joost van der Westhuizen's death following his battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a form of motor neuron disease, was devastating.

"Our thoughts are with his family and in particular his young children Jordan and Kylie as well as with the South African rugby community who have been devastated by his passing and will be mourning him for a long time to come," Tew said in a statement.

"Joost had an incredible playing career and over the course of it, established strong friendships with a lot of New Zealand players. We know they’ll be taking this news hard. He was an inspiration to a lot of people in South Africa and around the world both for his skill and leadership on the field and the courage with which he faced this illness."

The much-adored halfback played 111 times for the Springboks, including 89 Tests.

Joost Van der Westhuizen has died, aged 45, after being admitted to Johannesburg Hospital.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

He also played New Zealand in 17 tests including the African nation's famous 1995 Rugby World Cup Final in Johannesburg.

His final Test was also against the All Blacks, in the quarter-final match of the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Melbourne.

The former South African halfback was the centre of one of New Zealand's most painful rugby moments, when he passed the ball to Joel Stransky who secured the 1995 World Cup final through a drop goal.

