NZ Rugby denies second-tier 'All Blacks XV' will water down the All Blacks team

An second-tier "All Blacks XV" will turn out at the end of this year to tour the northern hemisphere.

The team will play in Canada against Fiji, and in Europe over a three-match tour.

NZR chief rugby officer Nigel Cass denied the team would water down the All Blacks brand.

“I don’t think so, it’s the next best team," Cass told 1 NEWS. "These are guys who are knocking on the door, they’re really close. It’s a high-performance team with the aim of getting improved performance for the All Blacks."

NZ Rugby did admit it will make money from the tour but the theory is that with a shorter Super Rugby season next year, the new All Blacks XV tour won't be too taxing and could help retain players.

Cass described the team as an exciting development opportunity for not only players on the cusp of making the All Blacks, but also for coaches and staff, to be involved in a high-performance environment.

"The high-performance benefits of this team will be significant. It will help to develop the next group of players, many of whom will likely become our future All Blacks, as well as give further opportunities for our coaches and other team personnel.

Cass also sees the initiative as a way of keeping homegrown rugby talent in New Zealand.

"We also believe that this will aid with the retention of players and personnel in New Zealand, which will benefit our Super Rugby clubs and provincial unions as well as the All Blacks."

This isn't the first time New Zealand Rugby has implemented a second-tier team.