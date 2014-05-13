NZ Rugby confirm All Black Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for banned substance

Blues and All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu has tested positive for performance enhancing drugs, New Zealand Rugby have confirmed.

Patrick Tuipulotu speaks to ONE News. Source: 1 NEWS

The rising rugby star, who has not been seen on a rugby pitch since November's end-of-year All Blacks tour, tested positive for a banned substance at some point last year.

The results were then discovered prior to the final All Blacks Test of the season against France.

Tuipulotu returned from the tour early with injured teammates Sam Cane and Ben Smith for what All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said at the time were "personal reasons".

Those reasons also led to the lock's absence from the Blues' pre-season build-up to the Super Rugby season after it was announced the 24-year-old was sidelined indefinitely with an "ongoing personal matter".

New Zealand Rugby and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association released a joint statement confirming Tuipulotu's failed test, adding that the Blues lock has been provisionally suspended until a resolution is reached.