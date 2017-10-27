NZ Rugby, Blues deny contract negotiations with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck following report NRL star had 'done-deal' to swap codes

 

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

The term "fake news" is being applied to talk suggesting Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Scheck is about to sign with NZ Rugby and the Blues for next season.

The All Blacks coach says the Warriors captain would be "a good player" in rugby union.
Source: 1 NEWS

A Radio New Zealand report says Tuivasa-Scheck, who's off contract from the Warriors at the end of 2018 is on the verge of signing to return to rugby union, a sport he played in his teens, representing NZ Secondary Schools.

Radio New Zealand reports the star fullback's deal is "all but done" with some senior members of the New Zealand NRL team already in the know about the situation despite Tuivasa-Sheck yet to announce the news to the team.

However multiple contacts reached by 1 NEWS this morning following the report have denied its authenticity.

The Kiwis skipper said at a media session today: "Please don't go Rog".
Source: 1 NEWS

A New Zealand Rugby spokesperson told 1 NEWS their contracts department is adamant it hasn't spoken to Tuivasa-Scheck or his management.

An Auckland Blues spokesperson issued a similar response when 1 NEWS requested a comment.

Tuivasa-Scheck's manager Bruce Sharrock has also vehemently denied the speculation.

"The article that came out is total speculation. Roger is no further ahead in his decision-making process than he was at the end of last year," Sharrock said.

The rumour mill surrounding the Warriors fullback has been in full effect since the end of last season, with the 24-year-old linked to a return to one of Sydney's NRL clubs, a switch back to rugby union or a possible long term future with the Warriors all options.

Andrew Saville

