NZ Rugby announce 'Super Rugby Aotearoa' to begin at Alert Level 2

New Zealand's domestic Super Rugby competition has been given the green light, following the Government's confirmation about sport resuming at Covid-19 Alert Level 2.

Damian McKenzie runs against the Hurricanes Source: Photosport

The revamped competition, named 'Super Rugby Aotearoa', will see the five Kiwi sides - the Blues, Chiefs, Hurricanes, Crusaders and Highlanders, playing a home and away format over 10 weeks.

There will be two matches played every weekend, albeit behind closed doors.

The competiton has been formed with the input of New Zealand Rugby and SANZAAR, as well as the five Kiwi sides and the New Zealand Rugby Players' Associtation.

In a statement this afternoon, New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson outlined his delight at being able to have competition resume, after Super Rugby was suspended due to Covid-19 back in March.

The competition's start date is now reliant on when New Zealand moves to Alert Level 2, Robinson says. The Government will make a decision on that on Monday.

"For our fans, our players and everyone involved in Investec Super Rugby, we are thrilled that the Sports Minister has given the green light for professional sport to resume at Level 2," said Robinson.

"Kiwi rugby fans love the local Investec Super Rugby derbies, and they will now have 10 consecutive rounds to enjoy.