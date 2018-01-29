 

NZ Rugby agree on terms with Warriors over teen star Etene Nanai-Seturo's choice of union over league

New Zealand Rugby and the Warriors have reached an agreement, following the dispute around young teen star Etene Nanai-Seturo's decision to leave the NRL club and sign with New Zealand Rugby.

Etene Nanai-Seturo breaks a tackle during the HSBC Sydney Rugby Sevens Quarter Final between New Zealand and Australia at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Sunday 28th January 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Etene Nanai-Seturo playing for New Zealand sevens

Source: Photosport

Under the agreement, Nanai-Seturo has been released from all his obligations to the Warriors with all terms and conditions of the release to be kept confidential.

New Zealand Rugby’s general manager rugby Neil Sorensen said they had a productive meeting with the Warriors which resulted in a positive outcome for both parties and a new set of protocols regarding contracted players switching between the two codes.

"We have an enormous amount of respect for each other's organisations and we wish each other every success in our respective codes," said Sorensen.

"We have also agreed on protocols to be followed where either of us is made aware of any player who is interested in changing codes in the middle of their employment. Under those protocols we will be able to avoid this situation arising again in future."

Warriors CEO Cameron George said he was looking forward to continuing to have a productive relationship with New Zealand Rugby.

"We need to work together when faced with these situations and it is not in either of our interests for these matters to be aired in public," said George.

As part of the agreement, the Warriors and New Zealand have agreed no further comments will be made on any matter concerning the dispute.

