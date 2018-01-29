 

NZ rookie Caleb Clarke dazzles with stunning solo try against Fiji on sevens debut

The All Blacks Sevens have secured fifth place at the Sydney 7s with a 31-7 thumping of Fiji.

The son of ex-All Black Eroni made his presence known as NZ finished fifth in Sydney.
Tries to Caleb Clarke, Sione Molia, Vilimoni Koroi, Regan Ware and Tim Mikkelson got the Kiwis over the line, having fallen out of tournament contention earlier yesterday with a shock 24-12 loss to Australia.

Conceding two late tries in both halves, the All Blacks Sevens paid for numerous mistakes, which were pounced on by the tournament hosts.

It means New Zealand won't repeat their win from the previous tournament in Cape Town and will lose their overall series lead to South Africa.

It was their worst performance of the tournament and only redeemed in part by their subsequent walloping of Fiji and 10-5 win over England.

Their win over England had put them into the fifth-place play-off.

Dynamic playmaker Koroi was exceptional for New Zealand throughout the entire three-day tournament but often lacked options around him.

It'll certainly be food for thought for coach Clark Laidlaw as his team heads into next weekend's Hamilton Sevens home event and April's Commonwealth Games.

The brief bench appearances of 18-year-old former rugby league age-group star Etene Nanai-Seturo also suggested a bright sevens future.

