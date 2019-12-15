TODAY |

NZ men's and women's sevens through to Cape Town quarter-finals

Source:  1 NEWS

Both New Zealand men's and women's sevens sides have advanced at the Cape Town leg of the new World Sevens Series in South Africa.

Joe Webber runs in to score against Argentina Source: Photosport

After finishing as runners up in last week's Dubai Sevens, the All Blacks sevens progressed to the quarter-finals unbeaten, defeating Wales 43-7, Canada 33-5, and Argentina 19-14.

The Kiwi men top Pool B with three wins from three, next facing off against Scotland in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the Black Ferns sevens showed just as - if not more impressive - form in their pool, with a 40-0 win over their hosts to South Africa followed up with a 12-10 victory over Fiji and a 12-0 scoreline against Russia.

They will face England as they bid to win back-to-back tournaments after taking out last week's Dubai leg.

The Black Ferns sevens currently lead the women's world series, albeit ahead of the USA on points differential, while the All Blacks sevens are second behind South Africa, having played just one leg of the new series.

