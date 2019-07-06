TODAY |

NZ Jewish Council wants harsher punishment for Sky Sports over 'Jew' comment

Source: 

The New Zealand Jewish Council says the broadcasting watchdog is setting a dangerous precedent by not punishing Sky Sports for broadcasting a comment calling a rugby player a Jew.

Bryn Hall celebrates Codie Taylor's try during the Super Rugby Final, Source: Photosport

A complaint was made to the Broadcasting Standards Authority (BSA) after rugby player Bryn Hall said he would give All Black Jack Goodhue a "red card for being a Jew" because he was unwilling to pay for his own wedding. The comments made on the show Kick Off were later rebroadcast by Sky.

On Tuesday, the Broadcasting Standards Authority warned Sky over what it described as casual anti-Semitism, but did not uphold the complaint.

"That does give some kind of message to people that this language is, if not necessarily acceptable, that you won't be held accountable for using it," said Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses.

She said the incident on 13 June was part of a global rise in anti-semitism.

"I am worried it could set a precedent."

In the BSA's decision published Tuesday, Judge Bill Hastings said he viewed Mr Hall's comment as ignorant and disrespectful.

"It is an example of casual anti-Semitism and such comments can contribute to the normalisation of racism. We understand that comments like this may be part of people's ordinary vernacular but that is unacceptable.

"However, overall, we do not consider that the comment contained the level of malice or nastiness required, nor did it amount to a sustained attack on a particular group as required, to find a breach of the discrimination and denigration standard and the threshold for our intervention has not been reached.

"We also recognise that the broadcaster has taken steps to prevent comments like this being broadcast in future."

rnz.co.nz

Rugby
All Blacks
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Israel Folau, Rugby Australia settle legal dispute
2
Sonny Bill Williams shows off new revolutionary training regime ahead of league return
3
Dan Hooker embracing hometown headline fight, says there's 'bad blood' with UFC opponent
4
Watch: Is this the worst drop in cricketing history? England fielder botches absolute sitter of a catch from Williamson
5
Twenty-four Kiwis put themselves forward for 2020 IPL auction
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Melbourne Storm, Fiji winger Suli Vunivalu confirms rugby union switch

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey using his personal experience to fight for change in surrogacy laws

00:35

New Zealanders more likely to vote against legalising cannabis in next year's referendum - 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll

Israel Folau, Rugby Australia continue attempts to settle ahead of court battle