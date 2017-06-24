 

NZ forwards must front: All Blacks flanker Sam Cane on Lions decider

You can have all the secret game plans you like - but in the end, rugby is down to physicality, bravery and doing the basics right.

Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions.

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane says a dominant showing up front will get his side half-way over the line against the British and Irish Lions.

The two outfits clash tonight for a blockbuster series decider, with the Lions squaring the series last weekend 24-21 in Wellington.

Cane told reporters that the All Blacks' offensive arsenal was yet to truly fire - but could only do so if the forwards lay a platform for them.

"Rugby is pretty much determined around the contact area, so if we can dominate more collisions, that'll go a long way," Cane said.

The All Blacks flanker hijacked his teammate's answer in the most embarrassing of ways.
"We just need to be a bit better with our ball carriers, getting over the gain-line a little quicker, it nullifies the loose forwards' chance of getting over the ball. But it's been pretty evenly matched and it'll be another key one."

The 25-year-old Cane has pulled on the No.7 shirt in both Lions Tests to date, pitting his wits against brawny Irish counterpart Sean O'Brien.

He called on his side to keep calm in the face of relentless Lions defensive pressure, and wait patiently for their moment to strike.

"You're expecting an arm wrestle I suppose. If you think it's going to come easy, then maybe you will get frustrated," the Chiefs co-captain said.

"If we're prepared to battle it out for 60, 70, 79 minutes before we crack them, if we go in with that sort of expectation, (then) we won't get that frustrated."

sport
1
US police say the tennis star legally entered the intersection but was cut off by another car

Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

00:25
2
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

3
There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

00:16
4
The new Bournemouth striker's 'best friend' Bradley Lowery is losing his battle with neuroblastoma.

Watch: Waisake Naholo and Malakai Fekitoa melt as a proud SBW shows off his adorable daughter at captain's run

02:23
5
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Watch: Football star Jermain Defoe breaks down during tearful tribute to young fan with cancer

02:19
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:10
Professor Welby Ings says kids are scared to take risks in today's assessment-orientated programmes.

Two students trade blows during schoolyard fight at Auckland's Rangitoto College but principal says it's a 'rare event'

03:15
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

Expert says NZ's innovative culture dying in current education system: 'The No. 8 wire is not a cultural gift, you have to teach it!'

03:04
The council is offering tours of the dump as it ramps up pressure over the issue.

'The legislation needs to be introduced' – Wellington council demands action on plastic bag levy

