NZ, Fiji appear to be on collision course after wins over USA, Australia

Sevens giants New Zealand and Fiji are on a collision course after they finished the opening day of the Hamilton sevens by fighting off the USA and Australia respectively.

Kurt Baker. Source: Photosport

Fiji beat Australia 19-12 thanks to tries from Asaeli Ratuvuaka, Aminasi Tuimaba, and Apenisa Cakaubalavu.

The Pacific Island sevens powerhouse Fiji sit top of pool D and provided there isn’t a hiccup tomorrow against Argentina tomorrow, will face the likely winners of pool A in the All Blacks Sevens.

New Zealand again flexed their muscle in the last game of the day in Hamilton with an impressive 26-5 over the USA.

The win came after some key contributions from veteran try-scorers in Scott Curry, Kurt Baker, Tim Mikkelson, and Sam Dickson.

New Zealand face Scotland tomorrow in their final pool game and barring any mishaps, will go through to the semi-finals as the sole qualifier from the group.

In group B, England upset South Africa 19-21 and will progress with victory over Japan tomorrow.