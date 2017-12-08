NZ to face Argentina, France, Scotland at Hamilton Sevens

 

New Zealand will face Argentina, France and Scotland in pool play when Hamilton makes its debut on the world series circuit.

Brilliant side step and fend by Joe Webber sets him up for New Zealand's second try against Argentina during day one at the Dubai Rugby Sevens 1st December 2017. Copyright photo: Tom Kirkwood / www.photosport.nz

Brilliant side step and fend by Joe Webber sets him up for New Zealand's second try against Argentina during day one at the Dubai Rugby Sevens.

Source: Photosport

Organisers unveiled the pool draw for the round four men's event this weekend which has traditionally been staged in Wellington.

Argentina shape as the stiffest early test for New Zealand, having reached the final four at the last two tournaments. Those teams will square off in the final clash on day one.

The tournament opener on Saturday pits the Gordon Tietjens-coached Samoa against Kenya.

Australia, who emerged as shock winners of the Sydney tournament on Sunday, are in the same pool as Olympic champions Fiji.

South Africa, who jumped ahead of New Zealand on the overall standings, should face their sternest pool test from England.

Hamilton Sevens pools:
Pool A: Australia, Fiji, Wales, Spain.
Pool B: South Africa, England, Russia, TBA.
Pool C: New Zealand, Argentina, France, Scotland.
Pool D: USA, Kenya, Samoa, Canada.

