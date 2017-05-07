 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Rugby


NZ continue domination of Super Rugby as Aussie teams spin further into turmoil

share

Source:

AAP

All Blacks great Tana Umaga blames SANZAAR's downsizing saga for the sorry plight of Australian rugby after New Zealand's utter control of Super Rugby continued with another weekend whitewash.

The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.
Source: SKY

A 40-33 victory for Umaga's Blues over the NSW Waratahs in Sydney and the Chiefs' 46-17 thrashing of the Queensland Reds in New Plymouth extended New Zealand's collective winning streak over Australian teams in the competition to 23 matches - and 17 this season.

Only a massive upset in any of the eight remaining trans-Tasman home-and-away fixtures can deny the Kiwi dominators a 25-0 clean sweep of their Australian counterparts in 2017.

The younger Ioane brother was at his scintillating best, slicing and dicing the Waratahs in the Blues' 40-33 win.
Source: SKY

Umaga suspects the ongoing uncertainty around which Australian team will be cut from the competition in 2018 is taking its toll.

"We all know that there's been some tough things going on over here and not just on the field, obviously off the field, so that's unsettling," he said after his Blues consigned the Waratahs to a fourth straight loss at Allianz Stadium for the first time since 1999.

The Crusaders lock got his name on the score sheet with this huge effort at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

"It's pretty tough to keep everyone on an even keel when you're always looking over your shoulder wondering what if and what could happen, and so that's tough.

"There's some quality players and staff involved in these groups and they'll get it back on track, but I suppose what everyone's looking for is a decision to be made so everyone can know what's happening.

"That's just how it is and we're taking advantage of that, obviously."

The Crusaders first-five was unstoppable for this solo effort in the 62-24 win at Loftus Versfeld.
Source: SKY

Asked how the under-performing - but safe - Waratahs and Reds could blame the SANZAAR situation for their on-field woes, Umaga said: "I'm sure they wouldn't see that as an excuse. It's just the lay of the land. It's reality".

"If you talk about players and staff, and the uncertainty of it, it's like anything; if you're in employment and you don't know what's going to happen from year to year, you can't say that it's not unsettling."

Australia's struggles aren't restricted to New Zealand rivals.

The Melbourne Rebels' 47-10 home loss to the Lions and the Sharks' 37-12 defeat of the Western Force in Durban leaves Australian franchises with just three wins from 31 matches against all overseas opposition this campaign.

The Kiwis also continue to rule South Africa, with the unbeaten Crusaders' 62-24 rout of the Bulls in Pretoria completing another weekend sweep for the powerful New Zealand conference.

The Hurricanes came from behind late to see off the Stormers 41-22 in Wellington, but the titleholders' comeback paled into comparison to the Highlanders' against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

The 2015 champions trailed by 17 points before piling on three tries in the last five minutes to snatch a 45-41 victory.

In the final match of round 11, the Jaguares edged the Sunwolves 46-39 in a high-scoring thriller in Buenos Aires.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The Blues half back chipped a loose ball into his hands before off-loading to Akira, who scored a dazzling solo-try of his own in his side’s 40-33 win.

NZ continue domination of Super Rugby as Aussie teams spin further into turmoil

00:41
2
Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor are being investigated for allegedly purchasing the drug outside a Canberra nightclub after losing to the Kangaroos.

Titans, Storm demand explanation from Kiwis management over failure to supervise stars involved in latest NRL drug scandal

01:25
3
The pair allegedly used the drug on a night out after the Anzac Test loss in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Kevin Proctor, Jesse Bromwich face further sanctions after drugs scandal

00:20
4
Just like his dad and former All Black Va'aiga Tuigamala, Jordan proved he has a tonne of raw power after he sent Nigel Elliot flying.

Jordan Tuigamala leaves foe dangling and dazed at ring's edge after deadly uppercut connects for instant knockout

5
Kevin Proctor

Kevin Proctor stands down as Titans co-captain: 'I've never been in this kind of trouble'

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.

02:11
The jury found Lynn Abraham had smacked and force-fed children and washed a child's mouth out with soap.

Auckland pre-school teacher found guilty on six counts of smacking, washing a child's mouth out with soap and force-feeding

Lynn Abraham was also found guilty on three counts of forcing food into the mouths of pre-schoolers.

00:18

'You have ruined lives' - Son of 'Black Widow' murderer sentenced for meth-fuelled car crash, killing friend

Kearns was also sentenced in 2015 for attacking former All Black Justin Marshall.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ