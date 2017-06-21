NZ-born Lions utility Jared Payne ruled out for the remainder of Lions tour

New Zealand-born Lions utility back Jared Payne has been ruled out for the remainder of the British and Irish Lions tour.



Lions' Jared Payne scores his side's fourth try against the Chiefs in Hamilton. Source: Photosport

Payne suffered a nasty head knock during his side's win over the Chiefs last month and stayed in Wellington for tests after revealing he had an ongoing headache before the Hurricanes game in Wellington.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland said, "while the findings of Jared's tests have been normal he still has a migraine and will not be fit to train until his symptoms have settled.

"The specialists are happy that the symptoms are not concussion related and he is expected to recover fully. We wish him a speedy recovery."