 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


NZ-born John Hardie returns to Scotland squad after serving ban for cocaine use

share

Source:

NZN

New Zealand flanker John Hardie's return to the Scotland squad after serving a ban for alleged cocaine use has been defended.

John Hardie.

John Hardie.

Source: Photosport

Scotland assistant coach Mike Blair believes it was a straightforward decision to restore Hardie, who is one of 10 players added to the squad for the remainder of the Six Nations.

The Edinburgh No.7 was suspended for three months earlier in the season for "gross misconduct", forcing him out of the start of the tournament.

Former Highlanders forward Hardie's ban came amid allegations of cocaine use.

He made his return to rugby in early February and has since started two games to force his way into Gregor Townsend's national squad.

Blair says it would have been "silly" to ignore a player of Hardie's pedigree after his return to action.

"He's a fantastic player," said the skills coach.

"He has a good pedigree and a good history playing with Scotland.

"When you have player like that available it would be silly not to have him on board.

"He's had his time off. He's been helped through that and now he can focus on his rugby."

Hardie played six seasons of Super Rugby for the Highlanders and had eight seasons with Southland before shifting to Scotland. He played the first of 16 Tests in 2015.

Scotland head to Dublin to face Ireland on Saturday, looking to back up an impressive win over England that revitalised their Six Nations hopes.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:12
1
After years of struggles with alcohol, the rugby star wants to help others avoid making the same mistakes.

Zac Guildford returning to French rugby after not securing Super Rugby contract

00:27
2
Aussie vice-captain has to be held back as relations between Australia and Proteas turn sour.

'That's crossing the line!' Fired-up Aussie cricketers allege personal comments directed at David Warner's wife sparked ugly tea-time altercations with Proteas

00:22
3
Sean Abbott rushed to check on Will Pucovski after he slouched over at the crease.

Watch: Aussie quick who fatally struck Phil Hughes visibly shaken after hitting another batsman in the head with bouncer

4
Queensland Reds Brad Thorn

Brad Thorn not giving Reds any time to celebrate rare Super Rugby win - 'He was pretty pumped to get back training'

00:15
5
The All Blacks Sevens finished a tough campaign on a high, coming fifth.

Watch: NZ sevens star runs entire length of the field to score extra time game-winner against Aussies in Las Vegas

00:21
No surprise – the Gull petrol station in Wiri ran out of gas before 11pm last night.

Watch: Chaos in South Auckland after petrol station drops price to just 49 cents

A petrol station caused madness last night, as drivers clambered to fill up at an unbelievable rate.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King lets parents know 'the number one thing kids want' as he embarks on nationwide mental health awareness tour of NZ

The Kiwi comedian is spreading the good message after being clean and sober for 11 years.

04:54
The former comedian’s unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

Mike King opens up about moment his life 'spiralled out of control' as he embarks on nationwide tour promoting mental health awareness

The Kiwi comedian's unorthodox approach about mental health is winning friends all over NZ.

03:00

Samoan woman who lost everything in a cyclone 'speechless' after receiving aid to rebuild her home

Today, Jacinda Ardern announced New Zealand would be giving nearly $10 million in aid to the Pacific nation.

Tropical disturbance near Vanuatu has 'high potential' to become a cyclone later in week

At the moment, the system looks set to stay well north of New Zealand.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 