NZ-born Japan veteran on brink of tears while reflecting on family being with him after Brave Blossoms' brave run ends

New Zealand-born Brave Blossoms veteran Luke Thompson has become emotional while discussing Japan’s historic run at the World Cup and subsequent exit to South African at the quarter-final stage.

The 38-year-old, who will return to New Zealand after playing in a fourth World Cup, spoke about his pride at being part of the first Japanese side to reach the knockout stages of RWC after beating Ireland and Scotland in pool play to top the group.

“To have my wife and kids there and to have my kids on the field after the game, emotional, special,” Thompson said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“Proud, proud of what the boys did, so humbled to be a part of it, a year ago, I’d never dream (of this).”

Adding to the surreal nature of the tournament was Thompson’s retirement in 2015, one of several over the years.

“I’m so grateful to have an opportunity to play in four World Cups, it was unreal,” he said.

The 38-year-old, who will now to return to New Zealand to work on a deer farm in Canterbury, admitted South Africa were just too good for the Blossoms in the second half.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“If we scored it changes things, little things at that level are huge,” Thompson said of the early stages in the second half after Japan trailed 5-3 at the break.

“We gave them a couple of opportunities and they’re a top-class side, you make small mistakes and you get punished.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thompson hoped this World Cup would just be the start of rugby’s explosion in Japan.