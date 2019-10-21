TODAY |

NZ-born Japan veteran on brink of tears while reflecting on family being with him after Brave Blossoms' brave run ends

New Zealand-born Brave Blossoms veteran Luke Thompson has become emotional while discussing Japan’s historic run at the World Cup and subsequent exit to South African at the quarter-final stage.

The 38-year-old, who will return to New Zealand after playing in a fourth World Cup, spoke about his pride at being part of the first Japanese side to reach the knockout stages of RWC after beating Ireland and Scotland in pool play to top the group. 

“To have my wife and kids there and to have my kids on the field after the game, emotional, special,” Thompson said.

Japan's Kiwi skipper paid tribute to his side's supporters after the 26-3 defeat to South Africa. Source: Spark Sport RWC

“Proud, proud of what the boys did, so humbled to be a part of it, a year ago, I’d never dream (of this).”

Adding to the surreal nature of the tournament was Thompson’s retirement in 2015, one of several over the years.

“I’m so grateful to have an opportunity to play in four World Cups, it was unreal,” he said.

The 38-year-old, who will now to return to New Zealand to work on a deer farm in Canterbury, admitted South Africa were just too good for the Blossoms in the second half.

The Brave Blossoms face South Africa at Tokyo Stadium later tonight. Source: 1 NEWS

“If we scored it changes things, little things at that level are huge,” Thompson said of the early stages in the second half after Japan trailed 5-3 at the break.

“We gave them a couple of opportunities and they’re a top-class side, you make small mistakes and you get punished.”

South Africa ended Japan's dream run with a 26-3 quarter-final victory. Source: Spark Sport RWC

Thompson hoped this World Cup would just be the start of rugby’s explosion in Japan.

“Hopefully the people of Japan embrace it and follow it through and it’s not a flash in the pan.”

Luke Thompson said he was so proud to be a part of the first Japanese team to reach the knockout stages of the RWC. Source: 1 NEWS
