 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


NZ-born Irish centre Bundee Aki to lead NZ-heavy Baabaas squad against England

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

Ireland centre Bundee Aki will lead a Barbarians side featuring several former All Blacks in a non-cap fixture against England at Twickenham next weekend.

NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Bundee Aki makes a run for Ireland.

Source: Photosport

Aki, a grand slam winner who has won on all seven of his starts for Joe Schmidt's men, is joined by Wales openside Justin Tipuric and Scotland halfback Greig Laidlaw among the 17 players confirmed so far for the May 27 fixture.

Also included are Ireland-capped lock Ultan Dillane and scrum-half Rhodri Williams, who has represented Wales.

"The big thing about Bundee is that he's an unbelievable competitor," said Barbarians and Bristol head coach Pat Lam, who signed Aki for Connacht from Super Rugby's Chiefs in 2014.

"A lot of the Pacific Island boys have that X-factor but he loves putting his head in the dark places and thriving in turnover and contact work.

"England is a game we're going to have to work hard in and he epitomises what we need to do. We need the courage to play and move the ball and also to know when we have to tighten things up, and he'll be at the centre of that."

Former New Zealand fullback Charles Piutau is among the 17, as are his fellow All Blacks Victor Vito, John Afoa and Luke McAlister.

The Barbarians have faced England 16 times and are seeking a first win since their 39-29 victory in 2014.

BARBARIANS:

Backs: Niyi Adeolokun (Connacht and Ireland), Bundee Aki (Connacht and Ireland), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont and Scotland), Luke McAlister (Toulon and New Zealand), AJ McGinty (Sale Sharks and USA), Chales Piutau (Ulster and New Zealand), Rhodri Williams (Dragons and Wales)

Forwards: John Afoa (Gloucester and New Zealand), Ultan Dillane (Connacht and Ireland), Ramiro Herrera (Stade Francais and Argentina), Benjamin Kayser (Clermont and France), Tatafu Polota-Nau (Leicester and Australia), Sitaleki Timani (Clermont and Australia), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys and Wales), Loni Uhila (Clermont), Flip van der Merwe (Clermont and South Africa), Victor Vito (La Rochelle and New Zealand)

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
NatWest 6 Nations Championship Round 3, Aviva Stadium, Dublin 24/2/2018 Ireland vs Wales Ireland's Bundee Aki with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies of Wales Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

NZ-born Irish centre Bundee Aki to lead NZ-heavy Baabaas squad against England

2
Harbhajan Singh celebrates taking a wicket

'What's the harm in taking up the challenge?' - Indian spinner puzzled why team won't against Aussies with pink ball

00:14
3
This is why Taniela Tupou is one of Australian rugby' s biggest hopes.

Video: Tongan Thor obliterates Nehe Milner-Skudder with brutal fend, show pace and power to brush aside TJ Perenara

00:15
4
Jamayne Isaako will definitely be up for Try of the Year with this effort in the 28-22 win.

Watch: Former Junior Kiwi unleashes flawless side-stepping show, beats five Roosters to score game-winner in dying minutes

5
GRAN SASSO D'ITALIA - CAMPO IMPERATORE, ITALY - MAY 13: Arrival / George Bennett of New Zealand and Team LottoNL-Jumbo / during the 101th Tour of Italy 2018, Stage 9 a 225km stage from Pesco Sannita to Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore 2135m / Giro d'Italia / on May 13, 2018 in Gran Sasso D'italia - Campo Imperatore, Italy. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

George Bennett keeping firm hold on sixth in Giro d'Italia after sprint finish to 13th stage

01:30
Police also found explosives inside Santa Fe High School, as well as in adjacent areas.

At least ten people killed by gunman at Texas high school

The gunman came in with a revolver and started shooting, and police found explosives inside the school and in nearby areas.

00:14
The Hurricanes wing was in strong form as his side snuck home against the Reds in Wellington.

Watch as All Blacks hopeful Ben Lam destroys rivals on way to try line as Hurricanes edge thrilling encounter with Reds

The Hurricanes didn't have it all their own way in a high-scoring thriller in Wellington.

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 