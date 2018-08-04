NZ-born former NFL player Paul Lasike signs with English rugby side Harlequins

New Zealand born former NFL player Paul Lasike has signed with English Premiership Rugby side the Harlequins.
The 28-year-old has played six international matches for the USA Eagles and was a former fullback for NFL sides the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals.
He played three seasons in the NFL as a reserve fullback.
"I talked about it with my wife and kids and we decided we wanted to take it up (opportunity)," said Lasike.
"So I grew up playing in New Zealand, so I grew up and played till I was 17 when I made the decision to move to the US.
"I was playing rugby and football (grid-iron) over there.
"Four years ago I decided to play football exclusively and then I came back to rugby back in January and so I have been just been playing, trying to get back into form."