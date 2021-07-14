TODAY |

NZ-born 70-Test Wallaby Quade Cooper has bid for Australian citizenship rejected

Source:  AAP

Former Wallabies star Quade Cooper says his application for Australian citizenship has been repeatedly knocked back despite playing 70 Tests.

Tokoroa-born Cooper made 70 appearances for the national rugby side, the Wallabies. Source: Breakfast

Born in Auckland, Cooper moved to Australia with his family aged 13 although he still holds New Zealand citizenship.

The 33-year-old played for the Wallabies from 2008-2017, including at two World Cups but it didn't appear to be enough to satisfy government officials.

"Awkward moment @ausgov refuse your citizenship applications (again)!" Cooper tweeted yesterday.

"Wearing the green and gold 70 times apparently is not enough these days."

In a screenshot of his application it said Cooper had not provided evidence to satisfy the special residency requirements, which refers to "persons engaging in activities of benefit to Australia" and "persons engaged in particular kinds of work requiring regular travel outside of Australia".

Wallabies fly half Quade Cooper is tackled by All Blacks forward Brad Thorn in their Rugby World Cup semi-final in Auckland. Source: Getty

After playing for Queensland and Melbourne in Super Rugby, Cooper currently represents Japanese side Kintetsu Liners.

Rugby
Australia
