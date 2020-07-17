NZ-based Rugby Championship could run in November and December, says NZR boss

NZR boss Mark Robinson has offered some more details around the potential Rugby Championship which SANZAAR is hoping to hold entirely in New Zealand this year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

SANZAAR revealed yesterday that New Zealand was the "favoured option" for a central location to play out the tournament and they were now "seeking the New Zealand Government's approval" to push ahead with it while Covid-19 still remains a global issue.

Read more: SANZAAR seeks Government approval to hold entire 2020 Rugby Championship in NZ

In a late online press conference last night, Robinson gave a few extra details around how the tournament would function, including a potential time frame and accommodation solutions for Australia, South Africa and Argentina.

"Our thoughts go out to our joint venture countries in South Africa, Argentina and Australia about the challenges they're working through and if we are to get this tournament off the ground in New Zealand the great lengths they'll have to go to with their players and families and administrators to make this happen," Robinson said before going into details.



"We're looking to play from early-ish November through until early-mid December, probably over six weeks.

"The actual format and draws and kickoff times and all those sorts of details, it's probably too early to say."

If Robinson's proposed time frame comes to fruition, it could possibly tie in to the final few fixtures of this year's Bledisloe Test series, which is rumoured to be taking place throughout October and early November.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Robinson noted South Africa and Argentina are currently struggling more than New Zealand and Australia with the coronavirus pandemic but he said the tournament was a "significant opportunity" that should be considered.

One other area of concern for both the Springboks and Pumas though is the lack of rugby both unions have seen since the pandemic broke out in contrast to both New Zealand and Australia who have gotten professional tournaments featuring All Blacks and Wallabies up and running over the last two months.

But Robinson said those concerns are being addressed, especially for the world champions.

"Many of [South Africa's] players are playing in the northern hemisphere," Robinson said.

"We're hopeful that they will have rugby under their belts but we're also entertaining the prospect - although it is very, very early days on this - that [the Springboks] could maybe come to New Zealand and then look to have games played here as part of their preparations.

Aaron Smith during New Zealand v South Africa, July 27, 2019. Source: Photosport