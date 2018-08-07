 

NZ and Australia not among top 10 rugby union fans in the world

AAP
Rugby

There are more rugby union fans in China, Brazil, India and the US than there are people in Australia and New Zealand combined.

One in three of the world's 800 million rugby union followers are Indian, Chinese, American or Brazilian, according to World Rugby's largest fan surveys released today.

There are 33 million fans in the US, with national team the Eagles having won two Olympic gold medals and qualified for all but one Rugby World Cup, but China has the same number of fans even though their world No.66 ranked national team are yet to play in a major tournament.

India, with a national side far from even contending a regional rugby title, has 25 million fans, as many as Australia's entire population.

The top 10 rugby fan nations are now the US, China, India, France, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Argentina.

Asia, North America, South America and Africa have the fastest-growing fanbases with numbers in Brazil, China, India, Mexico and USA rising by 50 per cent since 2013.

New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales cannot compete with the sheer numbers, but their fans arguably make up for that with passion.

The survey, conducted by Nielson Sports, shows the average age of rugby fans has fallen two years to 36, indicating the code is successfully attracting younger audiences.

Also, more than one in three fans are now women or girls in both traditional rugby nations and the emerging markets.

World Rugby chief executive officer Brett Gosper says the survey shows the broadening global appeal of the sport after the recent addition of a sevens competition at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"World Rugby is committed to ensuring a thriving, growing, inclusive game that is accessible to all and this research, which demonstrates significant fan growth, reflects a sport that is effective in attracting a new, younger audience in non-traditional rugby nations, despite huge competition for eyeballs and attention," he said at the Rugby World Cup 2019 trophy tour in Delhi on Wednesday.

"The research also demonstrates that rugby has significant growth potential in both traditional and non-traditional markets.... We will use the insight to guide our decision-making and approach to growing fans and participants in rugby globally."

BREAKDOWN ON RUGBY UNION FANS:
* 800 million rugby followers worldwide
* 338 million consider themselves fans
* Over one in three are female
* Top 10 rugby fan nations doesn't include Australia, New Zealand or England
* USA, China, India, Mexico, Brazil and Japan have the fastest growing fanbases.

Beauden Barrett with fans after winning the Rugby Championship test match rugby union. New Zealand All Blacks v South Africa Springboks, QBE Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 16 September 2017.
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett with fans. Source: Photosport
Rugby
Former All Blacks star Piri Weepu admits driving drunk - 'I am extremely embarrassed and sorry'

Rugby

Former All Blacks halfback Piri Weepu has admitted to driving drunk last month.

The 2011 Rugby World Cup winner was charged with drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in July.

The 34-year-old faced one charge of driving with excess breath alcohol on Victoria Street in the suburb of Petone, Lower Hutt on July 15.

All Blacks' Piri Weepu looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks versus Tonga opening pool A match of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 September 2011.
All Blacks' Piri Weepu looks on during the New Zealand All Blacks versus Tonga opening pool A match of the 2011 IRB Rugby World Cup. Source: Photosport

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court this morning. It was revealed that he had 600mcg of alcohol on his breath during the incident.

The former New Zealand international took to social media, confirming the incident.

"I am taking it on the chin and pleading guilty,' said Weepu.

"I 100 per cent admit that what I done was dumb and wrong.

"You know I am extremely embarrassed and sorry to my family and friends and my community.

"I just want to say to everyone that has helped me out so far during this – thank you very much and if you continue to support me it would be wonderful."

Weepu played 71 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut for New Zealand against Wales in 2004.

He was charged with drink-driving at more than double the legal limit in July.
Rugby
Rugby
Boxing

All Blacks midfielder and former NRL star Sonny Bill Williams hasn’t ruled out a possible return to the boxing ring, confirming on an interview on Australia's Channel Nine last night that he will be happy to fight Cronulla Sharks legend Paul Gallen.

The fight between both footballers fell through last year, with both parties failing to come to an agreement and with an alleged dispute between broadcasters.

Williams, 33, revealed on Channel Nine’s 100% Footy show that squaring off against Gallen in the ring could be on the cards if he decides to put on the gloves again.

"For sure!" Williams said when asked by Gallen if he is willing to fight.

"I respect your game, and if I do get back in the ring I'll come knocking on your door.

"To be honest I’m trying to create a bit of space and a bit of time to get this body right so we can jump in the ring and do that dance."

Williams won two NRL titles with the Bulldogs in 2004 and the Roosters in 2013.

He also won two Rugby World Cup titles with the All Blacks in 2011 and 2015.

Willimas said if he ever enters the ring again he'll "come knocking" and will take up Gallen on his offer.
Rugby
Boxing