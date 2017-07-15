NZ - 25, Australia - 0 as Kiwi teams complete Super Rugby clean sweep over Aussie foes

For the first time in the history of Super Rugby, Australian sides have ended the regular season without winning a single match against New Zealand opposition.

With the Chiefs picking up a 28-10 victory over the Brumbies in Hamilton last night, Australian sides have now lost 25 matches against Trans-Tasman foes this season, a feat that have many across the ditch fearing for the future of the Wallabies.

Daily Telegraph writer Jamie Pandaram was particularly vocal in his disdain for the miserable season endured by Australian teams, labelling them as "Hopeless".

"Most of the matches haven't been close, highlighting the growing chasm between the traditional rivals one month before the first test of the Bledisloe Cup, a trophy Australia has not held since 2002," Pandaram said this morning.

"Wallabies players will have to prepare for a showdown with New Zealand in a year where none of their players know what defeating a Kiwi team feels like".

There will be one last chance for Australia to restore a bit of pride this season, with the Brumbies set to host the Hurricanes in next week's quarter-final in Canberra.