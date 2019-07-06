TODAY |

Number 10! The moment Crusaders lift another Super Rugby title

AAP
More From
Rugby
Crusaders

The Crusaders have again proved themselves the masters of pressure in Super Rugby, emerging 19-3 winners over the Jaguares in the competition's lowest- scoring final.

Cold, slippery conditions in Christchurch turned the decider into a defence-dominated contest, which would always be won by the team who took their opportunities best.

Not surprisingly, that was the Crusaders, whose nous and accuracy steered them to a 10th crown, seven more than any other side.

It was also their third title in a row, matching their achievement of 1998-2000 and further cementing their undisputed status as the competition's pre-eminent team.

The Jaguares, contesting their first final, shaded most of the game's possession and territory statistics and created three of the game's clearest try-scoring chances, all to winger Matias Moroni.

However, none was finished, while Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor bagged the game's only try, midway through the first half.

The other 14 points came via five from five shots at goal by Richie Mo'unga. Jaguares five-eighth Joaquin Diaz Bonilla scored their only points with the game's opening penalty goal.

Slowly strangled out of the contest, a Jaguares team dominated by Pumas internationals could at least reflect on a breakthrough campaign in just their fourth season.

They won 11 of 12 games leading into the final and more than held their own, particularly in the collisions, where ferocious defence knocked the hosts off their stride.

The two teams had scored 148 tries between them before the final but neither found their rhythm, with Taylor's score against the run of play handing his team a flattering 10-3 halftime lead.

The try capped some fine build-up work by fellow-All Blacks forwards Matt Todd, who ripped the ball clear in a maul, Kieran Read and Sam Whitelock.

The closing minutes of the first half proved pivotal.

Moroni botched a clear try-scoring chance close to the line and his team fell asleep defensively after the hooter, allowing the Crusaders to launch a sweeping attack which resulted in a penalty goal to Mo'unga.

It gave the Crusaders a flattering 10-3 lead and they slowly built on that in a grinding second spell, with three further Mo'unga penalty goals.

The previous lowest-scoring final was the Hurricanes' 20-3 win four years ago over the Lions.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A 19-3 victory gave the Crusaders their third straight Super Rugby crown. Source: SKY
More From
Rugby
Crusaders
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Crusaders coach cut some serious shapes as his side sealed the 2019 crown.
There it is! Scott Robertson busts out trademark dance moves to celebrate Super Rugby title
2
Sam Whitelock lifts the Super Rugby trophy
Crusaders win third straight Super Rugby title with victory over Jaguares
3
The Roosters star played a big role in the win over West Tigers.
Roosters star Latrell Mitchell scores crazy cartwheel try, scares ref Henry Perenara with celebration
4
A 19-3 victory gave the Crusaders their third straight Super Rugby crown.
Number 10! The moment Crusaders lift another Super Rugby title
5
The Aussie bad boy pulled out all his tricks at Wimbledon.
Watch: Nick Kyrgios bamboozles Rafa Nadal with underarm ace, after nailing 230km/h serve
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
New Zealand's Kendra Cocksedge scores a try during the Black Ferns vs Australia Women's rugby match at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday the 25th of August 2018. Copyright Photo by Marty Melville / www.Photosport.nz

Kendra Cocksedge to captain Black Ferns in 50th Test match
01:48
The former Ireland star will leave his role after the Canterbury vs Jaguares clash.

'I'm very grateful' – Ronan O'Gara thanks Crusaders as coaching stint comes to an end
00:36
Crotty's Crusaders career is over, missing tomorrow's final with injury.

'He's given everything to this club' – Crusaders lament loss of Ryan Crotty for Super Rugby final
00:36
The Crusaders skipper said its an approach any team would use in their situation.

Crusaders can overcome season of tragedy, controversy with Super Rugby title