TODAY |

NRL clubs against All Blacks-Kangaroos hybrid clash - report

Source:  1 NEWS

The NRL's clubs could have had the final say over a prospective cross-code clash between the All Blacks and Kangaroos, according to a report.

Your playlist will load after this ad

CEO Mark Robinson says that the ball is in the NRL's court. Source: 1 NEWS

In June, a report from the Brisbane Courier Mail revealed that discussions are underway for a 14-a-side clash between the two powerhouses, pitting the All Blacks against the Rugby League World Cup champions Kangaroos.

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson confirmed those discussions in a media Zoom call, while All Blacks coach Ian Foster said that any match would take a back seat to the Rugby Championship, whatever shape that comes in this year.

However, Robinson last month said that NZR weren't "actively working" on organising the match.

In a report from the Sydney Morning Herald today, the NRL's Apollo Committee met on Thursday to discuss the fixture, with club chief executives seemingly reluctant to commit.

Those club executives don't see any benefit of the game, considered to be a cash cow for the financially struggling NZR, with concerns also raised over player welfare with the prospective clash mooted for December, weeks out from the start of the NRL pre-season.

The International Rugby League are also said to be against the idea, wanting the NRL to "strengthen its own international game," rather than worry about other sports.

Rugby
All Blacks
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
2
Warriors coaching rumour mill continues to swirl as big names linked
3
Tony Brown says Highlanders involved in Queenstown drama 'let team down' but won't miss game time
4
Hurricanes to give Julian Savea time to readjust to NZ rugby
5
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:35

SBW begins intensive training regime in quarantine for return to Roosters

Josh Ioane handed first Super Rugby Aotearoa start as Highlanders make minor tweaks to team for Blues
00:35

Sonny Bill Williams touches down in Sydney with family, heads for quarantine ahead of NRL return

Gerry Brownlee slams Govt over 'inconsistent' treatment of unwelcome Warriors duo