NRL clubs against All Blacks-Kangaroos hybrid clash - report

The NRL's clubs could have had the final say over a prospective cross-code clash between the All Blacks and Kangaroos, according to a report.

In June, a report from the Brisbane Courier Mail revealed that discussions are underway for a 14-a-side clash between the two powerhouses, pitting the All Blacks against the Rugby League World Cup champions Kangaroos.

NZ Rugby boss Mark Robinson confirmed those discussions in a media Zoom call, while All Blacks coach Ian Foster said that any match would take a back seat to the Rugby Championship, whatever shape that comes in this year.

However, Robinson last month said that NZR weren't "actively working" on organising the match.

In a report from the Sydney Morning Herald today, the NRL's Apollo Committee met on Thursday to discuss the fixture, with club chief executives seemingly reluctant to commit.

Those club executives don't see any benefit of the game, considered to be a cash cow for the financially struggling NZR, with concerns also raised over player welfare with the prospective clash mooted for December, weeks out from the start of the NRL pre-season.