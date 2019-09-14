'Nothing's changed' with Liam Squire, says Steve Hansen

Despite Luke Jacobson coming home from the Rugby World Cup, loose forward Liam Squire is still not ready to return to the international arena, says coach Steve Hansen.

With Jacobson returning to New Zealand, affected by concussion symptoms, Shannon Frizell has been recalled to the All Blacks squad, preparing to open their World Cup campaign against South Africa on September 21 in Yokohama.

However, after Squire's decision to make himself unavailable for the World Cup unless another loose forward was injured, the 23-Test veteran has again been deemed not ready to pack his bags for Japan.

Speaking to media though, Hansen spoke about the decision to select Frizell over Squire and other contenders Vaea Fifita and Dalton Papalii.

"Two of the other options weren't eligible because of carrying injuries themselves - Vaea and Dalton," Hansen said.

Meanwhile, Hansen says that Squire will only become available for selection during the later stages of the World Cup.

"Nothing's changed, it's [Jacobson's injury] happened right at the beginning of the tournament.

"We had the discussion, and that was based around the time over here.

"So nothing's changed from that point of view for him."