'It is not tidy for anyone' - Hurricanes coach hits out at All Blacks training camps

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd has taken a swipe at proposed All Blacks camps this year, which will remove players from Super Rugby teams mid-competition.

New Zealand Rugby is yet to confirm the concept, but it has been widely reported that the All Blacks will have access to leading Test candidates on four occasions during the Super Rugby season.

The short camps will fall midweek, meaning players will miss training sessions with their Super Rugby teams but be available for games.

Boyd told Stuff the camps will compromise his team's preparations and suggested they were instigated without sufficient consultation.

"It is not tidy for anyone because at the end of the day, generally those guys that go to the All Blacks are the guys that are key to your environment," he said.

"So not to have them at the start of the week and then play a game two days later, is really short of high performance in my mind.

"I think the bit that I was disappointed about - I am not sure that all relevant parties to that decision ever got in a room and chewed it over."

Following the All Blacks' 2007 World Cup failure, much of the blame was attributed to then-coach Graham Henry's decision to pull senior players out of a large chunk of the Super 14 season.

No New Zealand team made the final and Henry later admitted his "reconditioning" programme was a mistake.

Boyd is to take charge of his fourth and final season of a successful tenure with the Hurricanes, having signed to join English club Northampton.

He is a firm believer in the important role of Super Rugby in building a strong All Blacks side.

He says that is often forgotten when celebrating the enormous success under coach Steve Hansen in recent years, including their 2015 World Cup title defence.

"Yes, they have to go to another level with the All Blacks, but I think it would be disrespectful if anyone thought the Super clubs weren't making a contribution to what the All Blacks actually get to deal with."

Boyd raised eyebrows this week when revealing he hasn't spoken to Hansen during his three years in charge.