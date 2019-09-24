TODAY |

'Not sure where Izzy's getting that from' - David Pocock hits back at Folau's captaincy claims

Retired Wallabies star David Pocock has hit back at Israel Folau's claims he would have been Australian captain, after the sacked fullback's sensational claims last month.

As Folau increased his requested compensation claim against Rugby Australia from $10m to $14m, the former Wallabies fullback added that he believed he would have replaced Michael Hooper as captain of the Test side.

Speaking to Fox Sports, Pocock - a proud support of gay marriage in direct opposition to Folau - retorted at Folau's claims of potential Australian captaincy.

"I think Michael Hooper has been doing a great job and he's contracted to the next World Cup," Pocock said.

"I'm not sure where Izzy's getting that from."

Pocock retired from the Wallabies after the Rugby World Cup having played 78 Tests.

He will now join Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights fulltime.

