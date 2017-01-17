'I will not support gay marriage' - Wallabies star Israel Folau opposes same-sex marriage

Wallabies star Israel Folau has publicly declared he does not support gay marriage, as the issue continues to divide opinion in Australia.

Wallabies fullback Israel Folau. Source: Photosport

The country's just started a survey period on same-sex marriage, with ballot papers for the country's controversial postal survey sent out yesterday.

"I love and respect all people for who they are and their opinions," the Australian fullback tweeted this afternoon.

"But personally, I will not support gay marriage."

Two of Australia's major sporting organisations, the NRL and Cricket Australia, had previously come out in support of the "Yes" side, which is calling for the law to change to allow same-sex couples to marry.

The results of the non-binding survey are set to be announced in November.

If a majority of Australians vote for a law change, the issue will then be voted on in parliament.

Folau told 1 NEWS in December last year that while playing in the NRL and AFL that he went down a bad path of drinking and partying, which took a toll on his mental state in 2011.