'Not something that'll happen overnight' - Richie Mo'unga positive about 'glimpses' of combo with Beauden Barrett

It wasn't the perfect attacking duo some fans were hoping for, but Richie Mo'unga is feeling positive about the All Blacks' new dual playmaker scheme that features Beauden Barrett and himself.

Mo'unga started in the No.10 jersey in last night's 16-all draw against the Springboks with usual first-five Beauden Barrett going back to his roots and playing fullback.

Management said before the match they wanted to test out the combination and Mo'unga feels after seeing it in a real Test match, it has promise.

"It's not something that's going to happen overnight," Mo'unga said.

"In the first half, we were put under pressure and we couldn't really get into our structures or play a few phases but in the second half there were glimpses of what we were trying to create."

Mo'unga said there were other factors to take into account with the different-looking backline though.

"It's not just between Beaudy and I - there's a lot of other boys who were in for the first week as a team together and we were trying to figure things out."

One part of the experiment Mo'unga felt was perfect though was just being on the field at the same time as Barrett as a teammate rather than their usual Super Rugby showdowns.

"I looked to him and he gave me a lot of good ideas and a lot of words of wisdom," Mo'unga said.