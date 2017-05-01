'Not what I was planning for' - Kieran Read confirms successful surgery on broken thumb

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has successfully undergone surgery on his broken thumb sustained in the Crusaders' 48-21 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein yesterday.

Kieran Read after surgery on his broken thumb Source: Facebook/Kieran Read

Read left the field shortly before halftime, before the All Blacks' worst fears were confirmed by news that the 97-Test All Blacks loose forward had suffered a break to his right thumb.

The news came just weeks after Read made his comeback from wrist surgery in the 2016 off-season.

"Not what I was planning for a Saturday night in Bloemfontein but will keep my head up and be back on the track soon," Read posted on Facebook.

"Thanks to the staff at Rosepark Hospitaal for looking after me."