 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Rugby


'Not what I was planning for' - Kieran Read confirms successful surgery on broken thumb

share

Source:

1 NEWS

All Blacks captain Kieran Read has successfully undergone surgery on his broken thumb sustained in the Crusaders' 48-21 win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein yesterday.

Kieran Read after surgery on his broken thumb

Kieran Read after surgery on his broken thumb

Source: Facebook/Kieran Read

Read left the field shortly before halftime, before the All Blacks' worst fears were confirmed by news that the 97-Test All Blacks loose forward had suffered a break to his right thumb.

The news came just weeks after Read made his comeback from wrist surgery in the 2016 off-season.

"Not what I was planning for a Saturday night in Bloemfontein but will keep my head up and be back on the track soon," Read posted on Facebook.

"Thanks to the staff at Rosepark Hospitaal for looking after me."

Read was the third All Black in the same week to suffer an injury, with Jerome Kaino and Ben Smith also joining their caption on the sidelines.

Related

All Blacks

All Blacks' Ben Smith, Kieran Read & Israel Dagg hold the Steinlager Trophy

All Blacks sweating as Kieran Read breaks thumb in Crusaders win

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:30
2
Joshua was all-over Wladimir Klitschko before winning the fight in the 11th round.

Street fighting and drugs: Anthony Joshua's not so smooth road to stardom

00:30
3
Murray and Hamish Bond claimed back-to-back gold medals in the men’s pair.

'There will always be a seat free on bowside' - Hamish Bond pays tribute to champion partner Eric Murray

00:26
4
The 21-year old made his debut in the 14-13 victory at Mt Smart yesterday.

Watch: Warriors rookie Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad leads team song after nail-biting win over Roosters

00:30
5
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

'I'm only going to improve' - Anthony Joshua promises more after Klitschko victory

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ